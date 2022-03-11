See who’s running for local office
As of Friday, March 11, the following candidates had formally declared for office:
Clerk-recorder/registrar of voters
Natalie Adona
Paul Gilbert
Jason Tedder
Sheriff
Shannan Moon
Lori Steele
District attorney
Matt Beauchamp
Jesse Wilson
Superintendent of schools
Scott Lay
Assessor
Rolf Kleinhans
Treasurer-tax collector
Tina Vernon
Auditor-controller
Rob Tribble
Gina Will
District 3 Board of Supervisors
Patti Ingram Spencer
Lisa Swarthout
District 4 Board of Supervisors
Calvin Clark
Susan Hoek
