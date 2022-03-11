 See who’s running for local office | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

See who’s running for local office

News News |

Staff reports

As of Friday, March 11, the following candidates had formally declared for office:

Clerk-recorder/registrar of voters

Natalie Adona

Paul Gilbert

Jason Tedder

Sheriff

Shannan Moon

Lori Steele

District attorney

Matt Beauchamp

Jesse Wilson

Superintendent of schools

Scott Lay

Assessor

Rolf Kleinhans

Treasurer-tax collector

Tina Vernon

Auditor-controller

Rob Tribble

Gina Will

District 3 Board of Supervisors

Patti Ingram Spencer

Lisa Swarthout

District 4 Board of Supervisors

Calvin Clark

Susan Hoek

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more