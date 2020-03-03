See the latest election results for Nevada County races; polls close at 8 p.m.
Local election results are expected to start coming in after 8 p.m. Watch this space for regular updates.
All vote totals are incomplete and unofficial.
Nevada City Council (top three vote-getters will win seats)
Rick Ewald:
Daniela Fernandez:
Douglass Fleming:
David Parker:
Lorraine Reich:
Reinette Senum:
Nevada County Board of Supervisors, District 1
Heidi Hall:
Michael Taylor:
Deborah Wilder:
Higgins fire ballot measure
Yes:
No:
Penn Valley schools ballot measure
Yes:
No:
State Assembly District 1
Elizabeth Betancourt:
Megan Dahle:
Paul Dhanuka:
State Senate District 1
Brian Dahle:
Linda Kelleher:
Pamela Swartz:
U.S. House of Representatives, District 1
Gregory Cheadle:
Audrey Denney:
Doug LaMalfa:
Joseph LeTourneau:
Rob Lydon:
