See Nevada County election results here
Watch for the results for Nevada County races in this spot. Results should start to come in shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, with a handful of updates that night.
The first round of results has dropped. This reflects 16,092 ballots cast of 75,368 issued, or a current turnout of 21.35%.
The second and final round of results for Tuesday, June 7, has dropped. This reflects 17,574 ballots cast of 75,368, or a current turnout of 23.32%
These results are unofficial and incomplete.
CLERK-RECORDER/REGISTRAR OF VOTERS
Natalie Adona: 11,111 — 69.81%
Paul Gilbert: 1,290 — 8.11%
Jason Tedder: 3,515 — 22.08%
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 3
Valentina Masterz: 585 — 20.28%
Patti Ingram Spencer: 892 — 30.93%
Lisa Swarthout: 1,407 — 48.79%
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 4
Calvin Clark: 526 — 15.68%
Sue Hoek: 2,829 — 84.32%
Top 2 vote-getters will be seated on the council
Lou Ceci: 396 — 33.17%
Adam Kline: 413 — 34.59%
Ken Merdinger: 70 — 5.86%
Erin Minett: 315 — 26.38%
Rob Tribble: 8,105 — 54.96%
Gina Will: 6,641 — 45.04%
Gerald Bushore: 4,190 — 28.36%
Rolf Kleinhans: 10,584 — 71.64%
MEASURE U – TRUCKEE SALES TAX FOR TRAILS
Must pass with at least two-thirds of the vote
Yes: 1,439 — 76.42%
No: 444 — 23.58%
ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 1 – 62% of precincts reporting
Top two vote-getters will proceed to November general election
Districtwide votes
Megan Dahle: 34,350
Belle Sandwith: 26,697
Kelly Tanner: 7,769
Joshua Brown: 1,468
3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – 62.8% of precincts reporting
Top two vote-getters will proceed to November general election
Districtwide votes
Kermit Jones: 32,785
Scott Jones: 13,168
Kevin Kiley: 26,233
David Peterson: 5,841
GOVERNOR
Nevada County votes
Brian Dahle: 5,791
Gavin Newsom: 8,970
Reinette Senum: 408
Statewide votes – 53.2% of precincts reporting
Brian Dahle: 455,117
Gavin Newsom: 1,749,967
Reinette Senum: 18,554
