See Nevada County election results here

News |

The Union staff

Watch for the results for Nevada County races in this spot. Results should start to come in shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, with a handful of updates that night.

The first round of results has dropped. This reflects 16,092 ballots cast of 75,368 issued, or a current turnout of 21.35%.

The second and final round of results for Tuesday, June 7, has dropped. This reflects 17,574 ballots cast of 75,368, or a current turnout of 23.32%

These results are unofficial and incomplete.

CLERK-RECORDER/REGISTRAR OF VOTERS

Natalie Adona: 11,111 — 69.81%

Paul Gilbert: 1,290 — 8.11%

Jason Tedder: 3,515 — 22.08%

 

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 3

Valentina Masterz: 585 — 20.28%

Patti Ingram Spencer: 892 — 30.93%

Lisa Swarthout: 1,407 — 48.79%

 

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 4

Calvin Clark: 526 — 15.68%

Sue Hoek: 2,829 — 84.32%

 

NEVADA CITY COUNCIL

Top 2 vote-getters will be seated on the council

Lou Ceci: 396 — 33.17%

Adam Kline: 413 — 34.59%

Ken Merdinger: 70 — 5.86%

Erin Minett: 315 — 26.38%

 

AUDITOR-CONTROLLER

Rob Tribble: 8,105 — 54.96%

Gina Will: 6,641 — 45.04%

 

ASSESSOR

Gerald Bushore: 4,190 — 28.36%

Rolf Kleinhans: 10,584 — 71.64%

 

MEASURE U – TRUCKEE SALES TAX FOR TRAILS

Must pass with at least two-thirds of the vote

Yes: 1,439 — 76.42%

No: 444 — 23.58%

 

ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 1 – 62% of precincts reporting

Top two vote-getters will proceed to November general election

Districtwide votes

Megan Dahle: 34,350

Belle Sandwith: 26,697

Kelly Tanner: 7,769

Joshua Brown: 1,468

 

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – 62.8% of precincts reporting

Top two vote-getters will proceed to November general election

Districtwide votes

Kermit Jones: 32,785

Scott Jones: 13,168

Kevin Kiley: 26,233

David Peterson: 5,841

 

GOVERNOR

Nevada County votes

Brian Dahle: 5,791

Gavin Newsom: 8,970

Reinette Senum: 408

Statewide votes – 53.2% of precincts reporting

Brian Dahle: 455,117

Gavin Newsom: 1,749,967

Reinette Senum: 18,554

 

News

See Nevada County election results here

|

Watch for the results for Nevada County races in this spot. Results should start to come in shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, with a handful of updates that night.

