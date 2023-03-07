Local fire districts will hold a second town hall meeting to discuss who will respond to emergencies in Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (R&RFPD) in the future if a remedy for the financial shortfalls in R&RFPD are not found.

The public is encouraged to attend a Penn Valley Fire town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the Penn Valley Fire Protection District (PVFPD) Station 43, located at 10513 Spenceville Rd. in Penn Valley.

