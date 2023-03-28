CHP Grass Valley California Highway Patrol cruiser door badge
Elias Funez

A two-vehicle collision in the area of Brunswick Road and Highway 174 resulted in the death of an 80-year-old Grass Valley woman Monday, Public Information Officer Jason Bice for the Grass Valley California Highway Patrol wrote in a press release.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, CHP received calls of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Brunswick Road at Highway 174, in the unincorporated Nevada County area of Cedar Ridge, the release stated. Officers arrived with other emergency personnel to find the woman, who was driving a 2006 Mercedes, trapped inside her vehicle.