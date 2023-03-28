A two-vehicle collision in the area of Brunswick Road and Highway 174 resulted in the death of an 80-year-old Grass Valley woman Monday, Public Information Officer Jason Bice for the Grass Valley California Highway Patrol wrote in a press release.
Just after 3 p.m. Monday, CHP received calls of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Brunswick Road at Highway 174, in the unincorporated Nevada County area of Cedar Ridge, the release stated. Officers arrived with other emergency personnel to find the woman, who was driving a 2006 Mercedes, trapped inside her vehicle.
"Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the female was pronounced deceased at the scene," Bice stated in the release.
Her identity has not been released.
According to the release, the other driver, Gerald Nelson, 81 of Colfax, was driving his 1994 Dodge 2500 pickup westbound on Brunswick Road. As he approached the intersection of Highway 174, he "failed to turn his Dodge at the sharp right curve leading to the limit line at the intersection, and instead continued straight over the double yellow lines, crossing into the eastbound lane," according to the release. The woman had turned onto Brunswick Road from southbound Highway 174.
"Nelson's Dodge broadsided the Mercedes, causing it to spin out across the eastbound lane," the release stated. "The Dodge continued off of the south side of the road, striking a metal pole and street sign."
According to the release, officers determined Nelson to be under the influence of alcohol a the time of the crash, and he was arrested for felony DUI charges. He was booked into the Nevada County Jail after being treated for minor injuries, the release stated.
This crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are encouraged to call CHP Grass Valley at (530) 477-4900, Bice wrote in the release.