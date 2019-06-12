Second Grass Valley T-Mobile robber sentenced

Damiya Jones



The second of two people convicted in an October robbery of the Grass Valley T-Mobile store was sentenced this week to three years in prison.

Damiya Jones, 18, faced a maximum of five years and eight months in prison for second-degree robbery and evading police. Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said he argued for the maximum, though Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger opted for less.

“Although a three-year sentence is less than I requested, it is a significant penalty for the crimes committed by Ms. Jones,” Grubaugh said in an email.

Defense attorney Kenneth Tribby, who represents Jones, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Jones’ Monday sentencing came about two months after Heidelberger sentenced Darren Henderson, 18, to three years and eight months for robbery and evading police in connection with the Oct. 4 of the Nevada City Highway store.

Authorities claimed Jones, Henderson and a juvenile fled the store after the robbery, wrecking minutes later on Highway 49. Police arrested all three.

Henderson and Jones pleaded no contest in their cases. Grubaugh said no decision has been made whether to charge two other adults who may be linked to the robbery.

Robbers targeted the T-Mobile store twice in as many months. Authorities have said four men robbed it on Nov. 15. They fled in a car, running into some woods once reaching Old Auburn Road. Officers arrested all four. Their trial is scheduled for July.

