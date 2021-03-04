Second Conter book signing set for Saturday
A second book signing for Ret. Lt. Cmdr. Lou Conter’s book, “The Lou Conter Story,” by Annette C. Hull, Warren R. Hull, and Lou Conter, will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Margaritas Restaurant, 988 Plaza Drive, Grass Valley, with the possibility of staying later if people remain and Conter is able. Books will be available for $30 cash only, with exact change appreciated.
Mask wearing and social distancing will be required during the event.
— The Union staff
