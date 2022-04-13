Second BriarPatch store set for fall opening

BriarPatch Food Co-op is inching closer to opening a second store at 2505 Bell Road this autumn, a news release states.

The store has already started connecting with local nonprofit groups and farmers.

“Auburn has amazing farmers, wonderful community organizations and a beautiful river. We are excited to expand our impact by joining this new community,” said BriarPatch Board President Alana Lucia in the release.

“We are thrilled to be able to grow the co-op’s impact in our regional foodshed,” said board member Kali Feiereisel. “From directly donating to local organizations, providing food for events, and being a community meeting space — the co-op improves all our lives in various ways. We can’t wait to grow our co-op family.”

The 44-year-old food cooperative with roots in Grass Valley is currently accepting applications for its store operations manager at the new location. Job openings for the rest of the store management team and key support team positions will begin soon.

Located in 23,000 square feet of the former Kmart, BriarPatch is making progress on the renovations to the space it will share with Harbor Freight Tools and Old Navy. The new store will be in a shopping mall that houses Rite Aid and BevMo!, across the street from Target.

Construction and design crews are now working in the building and the co-op is aiming for a fall opening — late October, early November — depending on many variables.

Alan Riquelmy

“I love that the new store is blossoming up out of the cracks of an old Kmart, creating a community center where people can experience a sense of connectedness and ownership in the midst of all the neighboring corporate chains,” said Rachel Berry, vice president of the board.

25 YEARS’ EXPERIENCE

Construction and design crews are now working in the building and the co-op is aiming for a fall opening — late October, early November — depending on many variables. The project is estimated to cost $11,866,266.

If delays such as major equipment delivery prevent BriarPatch from opening before Thanksgiving, it is likely the store opening will be pushed back until after the new year, as it would be operationally difficult for the co-op to open during the holiday season.

The co-op has hired Interior Designer Gabrielle Rosi and Blend Design of Portland. Past design projects include Whole Foods in Sunnyvale and Alameda. The design firm has over 25 years of grocery store experience and will help create a welcoming, fun and colorful atmosphere in Auburn, a trademark of the Grass Valley store’s brand, the news release states.

BriarPatch has invested in a more environmentally sustainable refrigeration system for this store and continues to put environmental values into practice in all its operations as part of its long-term sustainability goals.

BriarPatch began as a natural food buyers’ club in the 1970s and moved to several locations over the years in Nevada County before building its current 20,000-square-foot store on Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley.

Known for its certified organic, ethically raised and locally grown food, the cooperative works with farmers to pre-plan crops to ensure market needs are met and farmers make a profit. The store also features a large bulk department, sustainable meat department and in-house deli and bakery offering fresh options. With a commitment to support the community, BriarPatch gives back hundreds of thousands of dollars to local nonprofits and social and environmental causes each year.

The co-op’s annual sales now top $35 million and more than 10,000 people are member “owners.” Owners of the Grass Valley store will automatically become members of the new Auburn store and be able to shop in both locations.

The new store will feature curbside pickup with dedicated parking at the store entrance, an outdoor dog welcoming station, outdoor dining area easily accessible from the deli for meals on the go and a community room that can be used by co-op owners for meetings, classes and other special events.

“Since we truly believe in our mission — our ends policies — why wouldn’t we want to expand what we offer to more people, both shoppers and local farmers?” asked board member Richard Drace.

Learn more about BriarPatch at http://www.briarpatch.coop .

Source: BriarPatch Food Co-op