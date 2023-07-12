The streets of Nevada City will come alive this evening as the town celebrates its 31st annual Summer Nights festival.
For over 30 years the Chamber of Commerce has thrown the family friendly event that takes over the streets of downtown, not unlike its winter counterpart, Victorian Christmas.
“We’re not messing with success because people love this event and we are bringing back everything people love about it,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stuart Baker. “Six stages of entertainment, on the first and last Wednesday we will have the fire dancers and the middle Wednesday, aerial walkers.”
Summer Nights is a free event, with Baker stating that 80 vendors will line the streets to sell their unique wares. This is in addition to a lineup of food carts offering everything from Middle Eastern to Thai street food. Locally made beer, wine, and kombucha will be available in the food court.
Kids can enjoy face painting, balloon animals, and a play area in Callanan Park.
Some of the performers on opening night include Runnin’ For Cover, Dream & The Dreamer, and local legendary storyteller/juggler Izzi Tooinsky. A classic car exhibit will take place in front of the National Hotel.
“I know those events are crowd pleasers,” Baker said. “Also (we’ll have) a bounce house and the biggest array of food vendors we have had in years. It’s another version of Victorian Christmas on a lighter scale because people are wanting to buy for themselves. When you have Victorian Christmas you have gift giving but the focus of the vendors that come here is to have a little something for yourself.”
The Sol Risers fire dancers with SambaDrop will be at the National Stage at 8:00 p.m. July 12 & 26. Aerialution will perform at the National stage as well on July 19 at 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Many of the downtown merchants will remain open during Wednesday night’s festivities, though not all. Baker explained the decision is left up to each individual business.
One difference this year is that the parking shuttle will not be offered, as it was found to not be cost effective in years past.
“Like with everything, Nevada City is a compact town and when you close off the arteries…Just come and grab a good parking spot and be patient around that and it will add to your experience.”
Baker said this year’s Summer Nights will be a “refinement” of the events of previous years, and he and his staff are confident that people will be delighted to return to the summer streets of Nevada City once more.
Summer Nights in Nevada City will take place July 12, 19, and 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information please visit nevadacitychamber.com or call the Chamber at 530-265-2692.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.