 Season's eatings: People turn out for first Winter Market of season
Season’s eatings: People turn out for first Winter Market of season

Elias Funez
  

Nevada City hosted its first Winter Market of the December farmers market season Saturday in the Three Forks parking lot off Commercial Street, where people could find a vibrant array of carrots, Scarlet Ohno, and Purple top turnips from Riverhill Farms and others. The Winter Market will continue on the third Saturday in December. and from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of January through April.
People peruse the many different vendor booths during Saturdays first Winter Market of the cold weather farmers market season. Everything from vegetables to fresh meat, along with apparel, could be found for sale.
Bags crafted out of repurposed linens make for great gifts from Sandbags, available during the Saturday Winter Markets in Nevada City.
Californica Soap Co. run by local Katy Gott, left, and with the help from mother Natalie Clark, show off their array of soaps at Saturday's Winter Market.
People peruse the many vendor booths set up in the Three Forks parking lot in Nevada City, where everything from fresh vegetables to apparel could be found for sale.
White Napa Cabbage, herbs and gourds from Riverhill Farms are illuminated by the low winter sun during Saturday’s Winter Farmers Market in Nevada City.
Salmon from Grass Valley’s The Little Fish Co. are kept fresh and on ice during Saturday’s first Winter Market of the season.
Creations from Colors of Nature showcase designer Trisha Lambert show dedication to the natural dying of fibers and botanical printing. Her crafts are available during the Winter Markets in Nevada City.

 

