Seasonable temps for this time of year
High temperatures in the northern Sierra Nevada remain seasonable for this time of year, though the region may be at the beginning of a warming trend, according to the National Weather Service.
“All in all we can’t be complaining about the weather for this time of year in July,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Rowe said.
Today’s high temperatures are expected to be around 86 degrees, rising to 89 on Saturday, 90 on Sunday, and 91 degrees being forecast for Monday’s high.
Conflicting weather models for the extended forecast past Monday make it unclear whether high temperatures will continue to climb, or begin to fall.
“It may be a bit warmer by the beginning of next week,” Rowe said. “Nothing drastically hot or too far below normal.”
The chance of afternoon thunderstorms increases in the Sierra Nevada south of Interstate 80 through the weekend.
“The main message is for those venturing out into the wilderness (is) to be aware of afternoon showers and lightning storms,” Rowe said.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.
