‘Season of the witch’: Grass Valley’s Loot & Lore casts its spell

Downtown Grass Valley’s Cynthia Levesque (right) stands at the entrance of her store, Loot & Lore along with employee Savannah Satterfield, at 107 W Main Street. The store is not afraid to own the term “witchy” when it comes to items sold in the store.

For Cynthia Levesque and the staff at her Grass Valley store Loot & Lore, the celebration of the macabre—as well as the celebration of a life well lived—aren’t exclusive to the Halloween season.

Since 2021, Loot & Lore has occupied a space on West Main Street that offers an eclectic assortment of everything one might want to tap into their spiritual side.

“You’ll find a lot of Catholic items here, some Christian things. Wiccan, Buddhist, whatever,” Levesque said.

Entering the space—which was once a mortuary and presents its own resident spirit who likes to move merchandise—one is greeted with candles, incense, books, jewelry, tarot and oracle decks, artwork, and religious accoutrements.

Dummies and dolls ready for a haunting await their next possessor on the shelves at Loot & Lore in downtown Grass Valley.

The walls are adorned with artifacts and carefully selected works of art, including a 400 year old antique Italian rosary made of bone that hangs several feet long. Doll parts and ventriloquist dummies look over visitors, and an altar just outside the door welcomes people to write a message to a dearly departed loved one, to be burned in a cauldron later. You can even just light a candle and say a prayer, if that’s what motivates you.

Levesque recently started selling clothing as well, which she said has already proven a top seller. As the former owner of a vintage clothing store and one who has studied merchandising, it seemed a natural fit.

“I carry a lot of different spiritual tools, and clothing is a new addition and it’s been really successful,” she said. “My mission from day one was that it be a community gathering space. So it’s not just a store but a space where people can discover a little bit about themselves, spiritually.

From cards to voodoo dolls, the Loot & Lore shop in downtown Grass Valley has a wide variety of items to satisfy the everyday window shopper or those looking for unique items.

“And that’s not for me to tell anyone what that looks like. Our spiritual journey is just as unique as we are.”

The second floor of the Loot & Lore space serves as Levesque’s jewelry making studio, but also hosts an array of events like Sugar Skull making classes, Full and New Moon gatherings each month, and even private tarot and astrology readings.

“I want people to know more about our offerings, our classes and our workshops,” said Levesque. “That has been a more recent work of love; just getting and building that community, and it’s welcome to all.”

Levesque isn’t surprised by fact that her store and space might see extra business as the Halloween and subsequent holidays approach.

An upstairs space at Loot & Lore is also owned by Levesque and is available for workshops and readings.

“We’re entering the season of the witch,” she said. “We get the people that normally wouldn’t step in but they’re like, ‘Ooh! It’s spooky season! Let’s go in the spooky shop.’ And so definitely from here until January it gets busier and busier. “

Serving as a welcoming gathering place for the community remains Levesque’s top priority with Loot & Lore.

She also strives to eliminate any stigma or misunderstanding behind what a “witch” actually is.

“(We’re) reclaiming the title. Over the years, the term witch has represented this evil woman who comes and haunts children and has the green face and that is definitely not what that represents to me.”

Levesque explained that before doctors and hospitals, each town had a healer and they were often referred to as a witch. Over time, a negative connotation spread to the definition and those healers were sought out as being different or unusual.

Colorful Seven Chakra sages and other types of sages are available for purchase at Loot & Lore in downtown Grass Valley.

“We offer a lot of different herbal remedies, a lot of self-help tools, things that you can burn for smudging and that’s really what those healers would have been offering too. Helping not only with medical problems but with spiritual and personal problems and offering tools to be able to fix those things,” she said.

Further, she said, most people practice what many people would call a “spell” on a regular basis.

“We practice spells every day in our lives without even realizing it. You blow out a birthday candle, right? You make a wish. That’s a spell right there.”

Loot & Lore is at 107 West Main Street in Grass Valley. An additional location is at 611 Albion Street in Mendocino.

For more information please visit http://www.lootandlore.love .

Cynthia Levesque stands in front of a large open space above Loot & Lore in downtown Grass Valley that is available for sessions.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.