Special to The Union
“There is no such thing as a hard-to-reach patient.” Thus speaks Barbara Larsen, a passionate elder care advocate and health care professional. Her efforts have helped hundreds of family caregivers and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
Forty-five years ago Barbara and Bill Larsen left the social upheaval and urban sprawl of the Santa Clara Valley to find community and a better life in rural California. Both Larsens had arrived with graduate degrees from Santa Clara University, Bill in psychological counseling and Barbara in the field of special education. Barbara worked as a special education instructor for Sierra College at its satellite program for the Nevada County Community Workshop.
A New Beginning
The trajectory of Barbara’s professional life changed in 1985, two years after her daughter Claire was born. Ramifications of Proposition 13 impacted the field of special education in profound ways. In the spring of 1985 Barbara was reading through The Union when she came across a want ad run by the Nevada County Adult Education Program stating the need for a communication specialist to work with “hard-to-reach patients” at a local skilled nursing facility.
The activities director at the facility thought Barbara’s experience with special needs children and adults would make her the perfect person for this job. Working with the many residents who had some form of dementia, Barbara gained an understanding of the uniqueness of each patient and how they conceptualized their world and communicated through metaphorical and symbolic language.
In 1988 Barbara was hired as director of the Adult Social Day Care Center through the Nevada County Senior Center. The Center provided respite for family caregivers, and she wanted to offer more than “babysitting.” She was first and foremost an educator, and with her growing knowledge of Alzheimer’s and other neurological impairments she built an innovative program of activities for the participants. It was in this venue that Barbara began to develop her own therapies. In speaking about her work, she said, “My job is to be a detective venturing through the corridors of the Alzheimer’s mind by validating the essence of each unique individual.”
During this time, a colleague suggested that Barbara contact Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center in Sacramento. Del Oro CRC is one of eleven caregiver resource centers mandated by the state to provide resources and services for family caregivers. Until 1990, as Del Oro’s Education Consultant, Barbara served Nevada County and four others, devoting two days a week to providing trainings for health care professionals in a variety of settings as well as continuing to work as director of the Adult Day Care Center program.
In 1990 Barbara and a colleague, Julie Reaney, decided to form their own private geriatric care practice, Elder Connections. For four years they provided in-home assessments for family caregivers. Barbara continued as an education consultant with Del Oro CRC until 1998, by which time her expertise was generally recognized and she was able to create her own informal network of professionals working with dementia patients and caregiver providers.
In 1990 KNCO broadcaster Jon Katis invited Barbara to speak on his weekly program. This evolved into a year-long monthly program specifically for family caregivers. Consistent with her proactive drive, Barbara founded the Elder Care Providers’ Coalition in 1991 that spanned the spectrum of health care professionals in Nevada County. Current chair Theresa Haleen, who met Barbara in the late 90’s, said, “Barbara mentored me and taught me a lot about elder care, and I will be grateful to her for the rest of my life.”
An Unexpected Opportunity
In 1998 something wonderful happened when a significant amount of state funding became available that enabled Del Oro to start a satellite office in Nevada County. Barbara was a “shoe-in,” and with her colleague Sara Heinzel managed the satellite site. By this time she had become a sought-after force in the world of elder care, speaking on radio stations, writing a monthly column titled “Ask Barbara” for The Union, and appearing as a guest speaker for many state, national, and international organizations.
It was during this time that she met Alison Lehman, currently Nevada County Executive Officer. Alison was Director of Social Services at that time, and often you would see them at Board of Supervisors meetings advocating for family caregivers and their loved ones. Alison says that she regards Barbara as a trusted source on policy issues. According to Alison, “She is a fierce advocate, and I really appreciate her passion for senior programs.”
Movement with Meaning
Around 2004 Barbara, delving deeper into her understanding of Alzheimer’s disease, created a multi-sensory program for individuals with early-state Alzheimer’s disease, “Movement with Meaning.” In 2006 the program developed from an in-service training program to a book, Movement with Meaning, published by Health Professions Press. Barbara states that the underlying theme of the program’s philosophy is, “As the mind unravels, the body becomes the anchor.”
Back to Private Practice
As a result of the recession in 2008, the local Del Oro office had to close. It was a major blow to Barbara. But with the support of her beloved community, she was able to return to private practice. She continued to provide education seminars, conduct in-home assessments, offer private one-on-one sessions with individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, and publish articles in a variety of media outlets.
In 2021, having decided to, as she says, “retire, so to speak,” Barbara stopped receiving compensation for her work and is currently providing family consultations on the basis of a “pay it forward” agreement. Always the educator, she occasionally facilitates in-service seminars for local and statewide nonprofits. Her Support Group for Families and Friends of People with Memory Loss meets once a month at Peace Lutheran Church.
Barbara has had an immense impact on the community and substantially beyond. The number of people she has touched is incalculable. As homeless advocate Joanna Robinson Phillips commented, “She has transformed our community in terms of the challenge of caregiving day in and day out.”