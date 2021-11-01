 Searching for salmon: SYRCL leads salmon tours along South Yuba River (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Searching for salmon: SYRCL leads salmon tours along South Yuba River (PHOTO GALLERY)

Recent rains bring the start of the fall salmon run. That’s led the South Yuba River Citizens League and H20 Adventures to connect members of the community with their Salmon Tour Expeditions, which took place recently along the South Yuba River, between Parks Bar Road and the Sycamore Ranch and Hammon Grove. Only 16% of the salmon’s original spawning habitat remains along the South Yuba River, though attendees were able to witness some spawning activity.
Photo: Elias Funez
SYRCL salmon tour participants get a close look at spawning salmon in parts of the South Yuba River bed called Redds.
Photo: Elias Funez
River tour participants take time to check the benthic macro invertebrates present along the shores of the lower South Yuba River. The presence of certain invertebrates indicate the health of the waterway.
Photo: Elias Funez
Salmon river tour participants use binoculars to get a closer look at spawning salmon in a part of the South Yuba called “Salmon Alley” during Saturday’s expedition.
Photo: Elias Funez
A SYRCL salmon tour participant gets a close look at a dead salmon carcass found along the shores of the South Yuba River during Saturday’s expedition. Salmon die after they spawn.
Photo: Elias Funez
Saturday’s salmon tour along the South Yuba River was led by the river guides at H20 Adventures and members of the South Yuba River Citizens League.
Photo: Elias Funez
A turkey vulture feasts on a salmon carcass washed up on the shore of the South Yuba River.
Photo: Elias Funez
SYRCL salmon tour participants get a close look at spawning salmon Saturday near Hammon Grove, off the South Yuba River, near Highway 20.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

