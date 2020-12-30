Search warrant leads to drugs, cash

Nevada County authorities found several drugs — including almost 2,000 pills — and thousands of dollars when searching a South Auburn Street home this week, a press release states.

A months-long investigation by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office led deputies and Grass Valley officers on Monday to the home, where they executed a search warrant and found the suspected drugs and cash.

“As a result of the search, detectives located approximately 1,700 prescription pills, 1.5 pounds of suspected cocaine, over 1 pound of suspected ketamine, narcotics sales paraphernalia, and over $20,000 in U.S. currency,” the release states.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg estimated the street value of the drugs at over $50,000.

There have been no arrests.

“The investigation is continuing, so we will not be commenting on when arrests will be made and how many there will be,” Trygg said in an email.