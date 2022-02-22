Search for Nevada City police chief starts soon

A job posting for a permanent Nevada City police chief should be up this week.

The city has hired Ralph Andersen & Associates to conduct the recruitment of a new chief, said interim City Manager Joan Phillipe.

“The brochure for the position is being finalized now, and should be posted within the week,” she said.

The agency is working with the city to craft a customized recruitment brochure for the position.

“Candidates may submit their qualifications immediately,” the agency’s website states.





People can apply at: apply@ralphandersen.com .

“It is always a plus if there’s a qualified, local candidate,” Phillipe said. “The city will be looking for someone with the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree with major course work in police science, public or business administration or related field. Advanced law enforcement leadership involvement will be desirable as well. The city would like someone with broad experience in municipal police work, but all qualified individuals will be reviewed.”

The new chief’s primary task will be drafting a road map developed through an evaluation process.

“The city was able to complete a review and analysis of the police department under the leadership of interim Police Chief Ted Stec,” said Phillipe. “The decision to support and enhance the department was made after many hours of work by staff and City Council gathering information and public input in a very transparent way.”

The question of whether the city should retain its own police force was asked in the wake of the Aug. 9, 2020, counter-protest that turned violent. Mayor Duane Strawser has said that prospect was never on the table.

“There was a lot of misconception from emails I received that we were trying to farm out and bring in a separate entity to run our police department,” Strawser has said. “That was never the case. The conversation was predicated on retaining our own autonomous police department.”

QUALITIES

Vice Mayor Douglas Fleming on Monday talked about the qualities he thinks the community and council are seeking in a police chief.

“The chief should provide strong leadership and direction for the Nevada City Police Department,” he said. “And the chief should encourage the department to stay out of politics so they can better focus on public safety without getting distracted by polarizing political issues.”

He added that a chief should be adept at advancing a well trained and disciplined organized department that enforces the law equally. Also, the chief needs to be proficient in and encourage the use of technology while continuing to develop an effective community policing profile.

“The chief should express and encourage compassion for our most vulnerable unhoused community members, struggling with addiction and mental health challenges,” he said.

Fleming pointed to some challenges after a period of high turnover and uncertainty as the city and residents redefined what it valued and wanted in a police department. Additionally, there’s a need to raise salaries so that the city is no longer a recruiting ground for other jurisdictions to lure away city officers, which would save on costly turnover in the future.

“Reconnect the police force with the greater Nevada City community to further develop connections, shared visions and mutual respect,” he said.

The focus for a permanent police chief search will be broad ranged, Phillipe said.

Because hiring a permanent police chief is an immediate concern, the city wants a leader who can gather information not only from city staff and council but the public to advance a department resolved to make community policing a prerogative, said Phillipe.

“Other areas include emergency preparedness, including being fire safe, building strong community ties to assure the public’s needs are met as well as continuing to focus on communication and transparency — this includes the business community as well as the residential,” she said.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com