On Wednesday a multi-agency effort to recover a possible drowning victim on the South Yuba River near Bridgeport, continued, according to officials at the Nevada County Fire Department.
California State Parks, North San Juan Fire Protection District and Penn Valley Fire Protection District established command and was assisted by Nevada County Sheriff’s Department dive team and the NCC Swiftwater Rescue Team.
After a lengthy and difficult search the person was not located as of press time.
“As of this morning, the search efforts were ongoing and the man was still missing,” according to Leslie Williams, information officer for the sheriff’s office.
On Sunday afternoon a 911 caller off of Pleasant Valley Road reported a friend jumped into the “little lake” near the “jumping spot” and did not resurface, according the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.
At the time, the US Army Corps had reportedly searched for the missing person — last seen wearing red shorts — but were unable to proceed due to the current.
Nevada County Search and Rescue is in unified command with State Parks and Nevada County Consolidated Fire, and a drone from the Sacramento Sheriff’s Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) team was also on the scene, according to Williams.
Sacramento Sheriff Search and Rescue, The California Rescue Dog Association and the California Highway Patrol also assisted the search, according to Williams.