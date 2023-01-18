Gold Country Media
Law enforcement authorities were still searching this week for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge last week.
Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
CHP was advised of the vehicle, and Norman said a CHP officer followed the car toward the Confluence. Norman said the woman exited her vehicle, ignored the officer “and just jumped into the water.”
“At that time, it was so really dark all the different resources were called out,” Norman said, including the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and CAL FIRE, adding the El Dorado County Sheriff would lead the investigation.
According to Norman, the woman is believed to be 28 years old and from Grass Valley, based on vehicle registration.
El Dorado Sheriff PIO Sgt. Alex Sorey, replying to an Auburn Journal email Monday, said, “We have been flying the area with unmanned aerial systems, attempting to locate, but we have not located the subject.”
Sorey added the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office took a missing person’s report for the subject, but the agency hadn’t replied to an email from the Journal as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Four hours after the incident, and shortly after reopening 49, a rockslide on the same stretch of road, just below the ranger station, closed the highway again, this time for 11 hours.
