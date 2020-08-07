Search continues for vandal in Old Town Cafe vandalism

The owners of Old Town Cafe in downtown Grass Valley spotted the vandalism early Friday, police said.

Curse words and insults attacking President Donald Trump and Old Town Cafe’s owners, written in apparent lipstick, appeared on the glass door and windows of the Mill Street business, Cpl. Clint Lovelady said. Within hours pictures of the vandalism appeared on social media, including Old Town Cafe’s Facebook page, which had over 250 comments and over 100 shares by that afternoon.

“This is what is happening in our little town!” Old Town Cafe posted on its Facebook page. “Where does it end??”

According to Lovelady, the vandalism was removed sometime that morning. Police have no motive for it at this time.

“I think the vandalism speaks for itself, and I don’t think I’m going to comment on it at this time,” owner Robin Buckman said Friday afternoon.

County officials have said Old Town Cafe was one of three local businesses, along with Sergio’s Caffe and Friar Tuck’s, that had its food permit revoked for failure to comply with state COVID-19 orders. All three restaurants have since stopped indoor operations, made business plans and reopened. County attorneys are working with lawyers for the businesses about the fines they’ve incurred, totaling around $5,000 each.

According to Lovelady, police are reviewing several video surveillance cameras in the area. Grass Valley has cameras on Mill and Main streets.

“We’re still reviewing them,” he said. “It’s a large time frame.”

Any offenders could face a charge of misdemeanor vandalism, Lovelady said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 530-477-4600.

