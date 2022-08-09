Search continues for missing Truckee teen

The search for Truckee 16-year-old Kiely Rodni continues as authorities are following up on leads while also searching by air for her whereabouts.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are following up on tips received and the department’s Falcon 30 helicopter is assisting the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office with the search.

A website — http://www.findkiely.com — has been created in an effort to find Rodni. It has a link to a GoFundMe, which had raised over $22,000 as of Wednesday morning. The fundraiser’s creator states it’s intended to increase the reward amount for information leading to Rodni.

“Our air operations crew will be flying over the Interstate 80 corridor between Donner Summit and the Nevada state line, and will continue searching around the Prosser Lake area,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Despite the numerous resources involved in the search, Rodni and her vehicle, a 2013 silver Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127, remained missing Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol, Truckee Police and the FBI are also assisting in the search.

“We are trying to obtain as much information as possible — our focus is getting Kiely home safely,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone who has information about Robni and her whereabouts should call the tip line at 530-581-6320, Option 7.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that brings Rodni safely home, plus the amount raised from the GoFundMe.

Rodni was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a party attended by approximately 100 kids near the Prosser Family Campground.

The Sheriff’s Office said her phone has been out of service since the party.

Rodni is a white female, about 5-foot-7, 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top.