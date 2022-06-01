Search continues for missing person on Scotts Flat Reservoir
The search for a missing person last seen Tuesday evening near a kayak on Scotts Flat Reservoir took place Wednesday, according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Perry.
By Wednesday evening, a coordinated response by land air and water had not found the person described as an adult male.
The identity of the person is being withheld at the moment to provide privacy to the family. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
“Utilizing mutual aid from both Butte and Yuba county boat patrols,” Perry said, adding that the search and rescue team had already canvassed the entire shoreline of the reservoir.
Boats used sonar-type equipment as they traversed the area near the main boat launch and campgrounds where the man was last seen.
Aircraft support provided by CHP helicopter H-20 out of Auburn was used twice, but due to the water’s clarity could only see down about 20 feet, according to Perry.
Boats will continue to use their equipment to search the water of the reservoir over the next few days or until the missing person is found.
