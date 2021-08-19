Search continues for missing boy in Penn Valley
From the Nevada County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page:
The search for Chase Chittock continues in the Penn Valley area.
As a reminder, Chase is described as a 4-foot-tall white juvenile with a medium complexion. He weighs 60 pounds and has brown and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and brown pants. Chase was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 17 in the area of Harvest Road and Rough and Ready Highway. He is known to stay to himself and likes to sleep outside.
We have dozens of professional searchers in the area. Please be prepared to speak with searchers if you are in the area.
If you see Chase or have any additional information, please contact our dispatch center at 530-265-7880.
