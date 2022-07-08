Sean Bryant sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole in murder of Stan Norman

Sean Bryant



Sean Bryant, at the threshold of the courtroom door, looked at the family of Stan Norman one last time.

Bryant, 56, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the April 2018 murder of Stan Norman, 70. A Nevada County jury in May convicted Bryant of first-degree murder. He was found to have killed Norman while torturing him.

“Our family has relived his death over the past four years as it’s moved through the court,” said Jerry Norman, Stan Norman’s brother, moments before Bryant’s sentencing.

“As for you, Sean Bryant, you may not have remorse,” Jerry Norman added. “But I hope you have regret.”

Stan and Jerry Norman came from a family of five brothers, three of whom served in the military. Stan Norman was a Vietnam veteran.

“My brother Stan was a good man,” Jerry Norman said.

Bryant’s defense attorney, David Brooks, initially told the judge his client didn’t want to speak. Bryant then opted to talk after all. He spoke at length to Norman’s family when given the chance.

“I just want to say to Stan’s family that I’m sorry that this happened,” Bryant said. “I’m sorry I didn’t protect Stan.

“There are people walking around, they know what happened.”

Bryant paused before speaking again.

“But I get it. I didn’t protect him. I didn’t assault him for six hours, but that’s not allowed to come out.”

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin said a sentence of life without parole would punish Bryant for his “heinous acts.”

“This sentence, hopefully, will deter others from criminal conduct by demonstrating its severe consequences,” the judge said.

Cambria Lisonbee, interim assistant district attorney, said the jury’s finding that Bryant killed Stan Norman while torturing him meant the only sentence he could face was life without parole.

“I feel like it is just and it is well deserved,” she said of the sentence. “What Sean Bryant did to Stan Norman, no human being should ever have to endure. Ultimately, he will pay with the rest of his life spent in prison.”

Authorities have said that in April 2018 Bryant tortured and killed Stan Norman at a Cascade Shores home after he drunkenly grabbed Bryant’s girlfriend. Prosecutors have said he shot Norman with a crossbow and a paintball gun loaded with marbles.

Michael McCauley, 45, was brought to the home hours later, reports state. His defense attorney, Kelly Babineau, argued that Bryant threatened McCauley with his life if he failed to help kill Norman.

McCauley was convicted by jury of involuntary manslaughter. It acquitted him of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree murder charges.

An involuntary manslaughter conviction carries a maximum four-year sentence. McCauley was jailed June 1, 2018, and released hours after his May trial.

McCauley was scheduled for sentencing Friday, but it was postponed to Aug. 26 after Babineau objected to language in a report used for sentencing. While the report had no effect on McCauley’s sentence, it potentially could play a role in any future legal proceedings.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249