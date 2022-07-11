Screening of ‘Women’s Suffrage’ film hosted by Historical Society

Filmmaker Andrew Rolland will discuss the making of the film, “Women’s Suffrage,” after a special screening on July 21 at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City.

Photo submitted by Andrew Rolland.

Julia Stidham, publisher at The Union and co-producer of the film “Women’s Suffrage,” sits in on an interview while making the historic documentary. Stidham will talk about the making of the film at a July 21 screening hosted by the Nevada County Historical Society.

Photo submitted by Andrew Rolland.

Community members are invited to a screening of the film, “Women’s Suffrage,” at 7 p.m. on July 21 at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. The event will be hosted by the Nevada County Historical Society.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the long battle to win the women’s right to vote, this film is the fifth of The Union’s historic film series, “Golden Stories of Our Past.” Filmmaker Andrew Rolland and co-producer Julia Stidham, publisher at The Union, will be on hand to share their experiences while making the film, which includes well over 100 historic images, an action sequence and interviews with Nevada County history experts and buffs.

Featured prominently in the documentary are Aaron and Ellen Sargent, a Massachusetts-born couple who came west during the Gold Rush, eventually settling in a gold mining camp that was to become Nevada City. While Aaron Sargent alone is credited with introducing the 29 words that would eventually be included in the first paragraph of the Women’s Suffrage Act, historical documents confirm that Aaron and his wife, Ellen, were clearly working steadfastly together to push this legislation forward. Close friends with Susan B. Anthony, Ellen founded Nevada City’s first women’s suffrage group in 1869 and became a leader in the suffrage movement on both state and national levels.

The Sierra Presbyterian is located at 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City. Admission is free and open to the public. Free refreshments will be offered after the presentation. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056 or President@NevadaCountyHistory.org .