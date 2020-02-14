Scotts Flat Trail will be closed on NID property from Feb. 17-21

The Scotts Flat Trail will be closed from Monday (Feb. 17) through Friday, (Feb. 21) on Nevada Irrigation District property while mastication work is done to remove fire fuels, according to a press release.

NID is using mastication as an effective fuel reduction treatment to reduce wildfire risk and return its forested property to natural conditions, the release states. The work includes the removal of hazardous trees and dense vegetation on NID’s property around Scotts Flat Reservoir. The work will improve forest health and reduce catastrophic fire risk on forested lands adjacent to the reservoir and to nearby residential communities, the release states.

“While the work is being done, the multi-use trail will be closed to bicyclists and hikers for their safety,” the release states. “NID thanks the public for patience and understanding.”

For questions about the closure, contact Environmental Resources Administrator Neysa King at 530-271-6733.

Source: NID