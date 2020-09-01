Scotts Flat Reservoir trail closed Wednesday through Friday
From a release:
The trail between the Gate 1 and Gate 2 campgrounds at Scotts Flat Reservoir will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Friday, Sept. 4, for vegetation removal to reduce wildfire risk.
The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) must close the trail between the two campgrounds for the safety of the public. A local contractor will be using heavy machinery to remove brush and vegetation during the week. The trail will be closed to biking, hiking and walking on these dates, and will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. Please heed tree work warning signs posted by the operator; they are for your safety.
This work will improve forest health and reduce catastrophic fire risk on forested lands adjacent to the reservoir and to nearby residential communities.
NID thanks the public for patience and understanding while we work to reduce wildfire risk.
Source: Nevada Irrigation District
