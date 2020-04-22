Scott McFarland leaves Western Sierra; Andrew Harris named acting CEO

Western Sierra Medical Clinic’s Board of Directors appointed Andrew Harris as acting Chief Executive Officer on April 1. Harris has been Western Sierra’s Chief Administrative Officer since 2015.

In February, former CEO Scott McFarland accepted a position as Mendocino Community Health Clinic’s CEO and left Western Sierra on April 9 to assume his new role.

Western Sierra has been conducting a national search for a permanent leader the past two months and expects to name a new CEO in the coming weeks.

“Western Sierra will miss Scott McFarland’s leadership and wishes him the best in his new endeavors,” said Harris.

Harris added that during this pandemic event, Western Sierra continues to serve its patients and the community by providing COVID-19 testing at its Grass Valley and Professional Drive-Auburn sites, and all of its other health care services at its health centers. However, dentistry is limited to emergency dental needs for the time being.

Western Sierra, founded in 1975, serves Nevada, Sierra, Yuba and Placer counties.