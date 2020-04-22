Scott McFarland leaves Western Sierra; Andrew Harris named acting CEO
Western Sierra Medical Clinic’s Board of Directors appointed Andrew Harris as acting Chief Executive Officer on April 1. Harris has been Western Sierra’s Chief Administrative Officer since 2015.
In February, former CEO Scott McFarland accepted a position as Mendocino Community Health Clinic’s CEO and left Western Sierra on April 9 to assume his new role.
Western Sierra has been conducting a national search for a permanent leader the past two months and expects to name a new CEO in the coming weeks.
“Western Sierra will miss Scott McFarland’s leadership and wishes him the best in his new endeavors,” said Harris.
Support Local Journalism
Harris added that during this pandemic event, Western Sierra continues to serve its patients and the community by providing COVID-19 testing at its Grass Valley and Professional Drive-Auburn sites, and all of its other health care services at its health centers. However, dentistry is limited to emergency dental needs for the time being.
Western Sierra, founded in 1975, serves Nevada, Sierra, Yuba and Placer counties.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User