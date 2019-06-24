Scott Fire burns 81 acres near Smartsviille

A vegetation fire between Browns Valley and Smartsville burned 81 acres of grassland Monday afternoon before firefighters could stop forward progress.

Grass Valley Air Attack Base air tankers 88 and 89 as well as a Chico air tanker responded along with a copter, two dozers, three crews, multiple fire engines from Cal Fire, Linda Fire Department, Marysville Fire Department, Loma Rica — Browns Valley Fire Department, Dobbins Fire, Smartsville Fire, Rough and Ready Fire and Penn Valley Fire Department.

No damage to structures or property was reported in the incident.

The property is owned by the UC Field Station and construction work was going on nearby when the fire started around 12:30 p.m. on the 8,000 block of Scott Forbes Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“There could have been some sort of power equipment on the grass, but we don’t know yet,” Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge said.

Initial calls from air attack reported the fire at 50 acres with the potential for 100 before a quick response slowed and eventually stopped forward progress at 81 acres.

A fire weather watch has been issued for Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening due to changing weather including low humidity and breezy conditions.

