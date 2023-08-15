Staff Writer
Students all over Nevada County are heading back to school this week and teachers and staff are ready.
With a new school year brings new opportunities to promote safety, solid communication and partnerships, according to Kelly Rhoden, Principal of Nevada Union High School (NU) in Grass Valley.
“We’re really trying to create a culture of partnership and sharing with families,” Rhoden said. “I want families to know we want you involved, we want you here, we want you participating. The more we partner together, the more benefits we have for the kids.”
Serving on site council or being active in a parent club are two ways that families can keep informed and stay connected with their students and the schools, according to Rhoden.
“All of these things are once a month and it gives [families] so much information,” Rhoden said.
Some of the technology that came as a result of the COVID school closures have actually improved the methods of communication between families and schools.
Principal Rhoden writes a weekly newsletter that is emailed to each household or anyone interested and the school websites across the district are full of information about upcoming events and programs.
If a student needs to be enrolled or make a schedule change, families are asked to email a counselor and as soon as possible, the counselor will help with a reply.
“We thank you for your patience,” Rhoden said.
NU serves almost 1,500 students, according to Rhoden.
Sporting events, dances or special events such as Back to School Night at NU on Wednesday, August 30 can be found on the regularly updated website.
Back to School Night is open to all NU families and students. Families are invited to join staff in the Library Quad for a barbeque between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Families can tour classrooms in 10 minute intervals and hear teachers present curriculum and learning objectives from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For the first two days of school at NU, students rotate through different informative and inspirational programs to learn about the resources available to them and how to keep track of their own grades.
All students go through a special course the first week of school called Miner Magic Schoology, a course designed to help students learn about new school rules and school safety plans and who to go to for help and support if needed.
Gradebooks and course outlines are also all in one place and easy to access.
Schoology’s ease of use was demonstrated by Rhoden, who demonstrated.
“All students have Schoology,” Rhoden said. “It can be used as a tool to see all courses and gradebooks, attendance and transcripts, course syllabi and extra materials you may need.”
Parents can track what’s going on in each class no matter what school your student attends. The district consistently uses Schoology to keep families informed.
Schools district-wide have websites that can answer questions and make communicating with schools efficient.
Keeping kids safe on campus
A safety feature on the NU campus and all campuses district-wide is called Catapult, according to Rhoden.
Catapult EMS is an emergency communication plan that informs teachers and law enforcement if there is a threat to the campus by an intruder, fire or other emergency.
The cloud-based system sends out notifications in real-time to account for the location of students during an emergency and implement procedures that are practiced and in place.
“We met several times and continue to meet with local law enforcement and local fire, “ Rhoden said. “I appreciate the community involvement.”
Local fire and law enforcement and Cal Fire visit the campus regularly and train to prepare for an emergency, according to Rhoden.
“They pretend there is an intruder on campus and run through the protocol and details of the emergency,” Rhoden said.
NU additions on campus
Principal Rhoden mentioned some new projects at NU that students can expect this year.
The new band and choir room is fully operational after a year of construction, according to Rhoden and the solar project is happening.
“As the solar panels come in there will be pockets where parts of the lower parking lot will be blocked off until they put the panels up,” Rhoden said.
Drivers may notice a temporary interruption in traffic flow, according to Rhoden.
“Panels will be installed on the G wing parking lot in front and behind the wrestling gym down the hillside and over the amphitheater which will create some shade,” Rhoden said.
The Union also reached out to the activity director at Bear River High School to find out about special events the first week of school.
On Monday students participated in Senior Sunrise on the football field, according to Jessica Lee, activities director at Bear River High School.
“Our seniors came to school at 5:45 AM and gathered with their class to watch the sunrise at the start of their senior year.”
Leadership students came early and posted bear cutouts around campus, every student on our campus has a bear with their name on it somewhere in the halls. Students are encouraged to find their name and bring it to the student store for a treat, according to Lee.
“We also had ‘Donuts and Directions’ tables manned around campus with leadership students ready to pass out a sweet treat and help students find their way to their classes,” Lee said.
Music was played before school and during nutrition break and there is a plan to have music before school all week and during lunch.
“We have a rally planned for Friday and a field day at lunch as well. There will be games on the field for the students to enjoy as well as music,” Lee said.
The second annual Beach Bash will happen Saturday night from 8 to 10 p.m.
“This is our welcome back dance and a tradition at Bear River High School. It is a fun way to end an eventful first week of school,” Lee said.
Families are encouraged to connect with the school for these and other events through the website and calendar provided.