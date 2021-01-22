School personnel to be vaccinated next week

All western Nevada County school personnel will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine next week, according to Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay.

Lay said his office and local Public Health staff received confirmation this week that the county would be receiving enough doses to offer to all local school personnel — approximately 1,300 people — next week.

These vaccinations will take place all day Wednesday, as well as in the afternoon Thursday and Friday. Each district or charter has been allotted a time slot for their staff.

According to Lay, while it is still too early to know how many school staff members will choose to take the vaccine, initial interest in receiving vaccines appeared high as of Friday, “a really high opt-in, about 80% right now saying they’re coming.”

Lay said he sent a letter Thursday afternoon announcing next week’s vaccination opportunity, and 570 people had already signed up by Friday morning.

“We’re not making anybody do this, we’re offering this, but it’s really exciting to see that our staff want it,” said Lay. “They know how important it is, and they want to get back to normal in our schools.”

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden said that, in addition to hosting the distribution on Nevada Union’s campus, his district’s school nursing staff will also be leading the scheduling and administration of these vaccines.

McFadden said a key aspect of this vaccine distribution is that it will include all school district personnel, as opposed to teachers exclusively. He said there are many members of the district, from custodians to educational aides, whose roles require a great deal of day-to-day contact with students.

“The sooner we get the majority of our folks vaccinated against this, the sooner we can return to normal,” he said.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.