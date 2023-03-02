A break in the storm is allowing some services to happen today in Nevada County, though schools are still closed, officials said Thursday.
Sierra College Nevada County Campus is closed today due to snow.
All school and related activities for the Nevada City School District and the Grass Valley School District are also closed or canceled today "due to concerns of unsafe conditions from the storm," administrators said.
Waste Management will "attempt" to pick up 'Trash Only' carts in the following order this week, officials said:
Recycling and green waste will be picked up during the next service day, officials said.
Highway 20 is closed from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 due to snow, Caltrans said.
According to a tweet from Caltrans, east and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are open to passenger vehicles without chain controls in place. However, semis are being held at Applegate in Placer County and at the Nevada state line due to narrow lanes.
