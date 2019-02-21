SCHOOL CLOSURES: Western Nevada County schools closed today

The Grass Valley Elementary School District will be closed today, Thursday, Feb. 21, due to ice and unsafe driving conditions.

This includes: Bell Hill Academy, Margaret G. Scotten School, Lyman Gilmore Middle School, Grass Valley Charter School, as well as ll preschools and before and after-school programs in the district.

Nevada City School District has announced it will be closed today.

Nevada Joint Union High School District also also closed all of its schools.

“On behalf of the superintendent’s office, I am writing to inform you that all districts high schools will be closed today due to freezing temperatures and icy hazardous road conditions,” Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella wrote in an email. “This was a challenging decision for county leaders to make today. Given concerns with running school buses and our student drivers we are erring on the side of safety. Again, all district high schools will be closed today.”