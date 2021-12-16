School board to hear anti-racism, inclusivity task force recs next year

The Nevada Joint Union High School District’s Board of Trustees received a staff update Wednesday regarding the superintendent’s anti-racism and inclusivity task force, and is tentatively set to hear final recommendations from the task force in February.

District Superintendent Brett McFadden said the task force, which formed last year in response to a petition, has over the course of four general meetings, as well as work in subcommittees, formed a number of recommendations, but that these are still in a draft stage.

Addressing the Board of Trustees, McFadden explained that, after reaching him and other district-level leadership, any further action from the recommendations will come before the board, whether as “individual items over time” or “as packages through the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) that you adopt annually each year and is also embedded in the district’s budget overall.”

Giving a tentative timeline for next steps, McFadden said Wednesday that district staff would be convening the task force for a final meeting in January or February, with the aim of presenting final recommendations to the Board of Trustees during its February meeting. He noted that district administration’s annual process of updating and developing its LCAP will span from January to June.

“The task force is not an ongoing entity,” said McFadden. “It is an ad hoc group, formulated for the purposes of designing and submitting a set of recommendations for the board to possibly consider — not necessarily adopting all of those recommendations, but starting a dialogue and putting forth a set of recommendations for possible board consideration.”





UPDATE ON RECOMMENDATIONS

McFadden said task force members had split into seven subcommittees, which each met over the course of around two months to form recommendations pertaining to their respective areas — course access, student discipline policies, student affinity groups, curriculum, professional development, hiring policies and practices, and the district’s website and social media.

Recommendations concerning student discipline policies included collecting data on the current student culture, as well as looking into all initiatives’ funding, where a “human” element can be added to discipline, and taking a “culturally responsive” rather than one-size-fits-all approach.

Regarding curriculum, according to the presentation, some of the task force’s recommendations for next steps include the adoption of “an official Anti-Racism and Inclusivity Policy,” as well as an audit of instructional materials.

‘WHAT WE’RE DOING AS A DISTRICT’

District Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella spoke during the update Wednesday, explaining the “highly robust process” — involving members of a number of groups, as well as survey results and other data — the district undertakes each year as it makes updates to its LCAP. The resulting document, he said, serves as “a strategic plan.”

“These initiatives aren’t new to us,” said Frisella, highlighting some of the priorities established in the district’s LCAP annually since the 2017-18 academic year which have been connected to ideas such as academic intervention and the creation of “safe climates and culture on campus.”

Ghidotti Early College High School Principal Noah Levinson also spoke during the update, stating that equity has been one of the “main tenets” of his administration.

During the Board of Trustees’ November meeting, the board heard a presentation from a group called “Protecting American Ideals,” stating opposition to educational concepts and materials it described as “critical race theory” in schools, as well as a number of public comments on the matter.

Levinson said Wednesday that, during the November meeting, he had heard terms such as “equity,” “social emotional learning,” and “restorative justice” called out as not being good for students, but had not heard the terms be defined.

“So, tonight I’d like to just talk about what we’re doing as a district on those terms, maybe move the discussion away from those terms so we can protect all of the forward movement we’ve made over the last five or six or seven years,” he said.

Giving a number of examples — from ensuring dyslexic students have access to audiobooks, to providing internet hotspots to students who did not have reliable internet access during distance learning — Levinson said that equity is “simply meeting students where they’re at.” He presented a list of 16 things that have been implemented in the district which fit under this umbrella, including intervention specialists, the district scholarship program, and English learner supports.

He continued, saying that “social emotional learning” has been implemented at Ghidotti Early College High School through methods such as giving 10th grade students “teen mental health training,” aimed to train them to be able to connect peers showing signs of depression or anxiety with the appropriate resources, as well as bringing people in to speak with 12th grade students about healthy relationships.

The Board of Trustees heard public comments for approximately 40 minutes following the staff update, then thanking the speakers and each giving a brief response.

Trustee Jamie Reeves said that it is important to tell stories, as Levinson had while giving examples of equity.

“I learn so much when people tell me stories, and I want to hear more stories,” said Reeves. “I do want these anecdotes, and I want to encourage us all to believe people when they tell you things are happening. Just because you don’t experience them, doesn’t make it that it doesn’t exist.”

“We already have those as goals in our mission and our vision,” said Trustee Jim Drew of respect and inclusion in the district. “So, we’ve got those things and we’re going to refine those things. We’re going to get it done for all of our students.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com