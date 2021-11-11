Nevada County school board hears ‘critical race theory’ presentation
Attendees were asked multiple times to respect meeting protocol, at one point triggering a meeting recess, at the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday evening.
The meeting, a return to in-person public attendance for the board, included as an agenda item a presentation from Judy Wood and Jonathan Kors, representing a group called “Protecting American Ideals.” In their 15-minute presentation, Wood and Kors discussed their views against educational concepts and written materials they believe are connected to “critical race theory” in schools.
District Superintendent Brett McFadden stated at the meeting that the board had received a number of written public comments in advance, and that roughly 131 of these were in opposition to the presentation or in support of the district’s work in areas like equity and inclusivity, while four written public comments were in support of the presentation. The board also received a number of requests to give in-person public comments at the meeting, and the number of speakers was capped at 15.
Each board trustee went on to give a statement in response to the presentation and public comments, although no action item was connected to this topic.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com
