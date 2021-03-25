Scam alert
People who have received calls from a person saying they are from the Social Security Administration in need of personal information, should know this is a scam, said Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Development/Communications Manager Amy Abt.
The phone number for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Women’s Imaging Center is being used as the “call from” number by a scam group. These calls are not from the hospital’s Women’s Imaging Center. All hospital calls come through as 530-274-6000. These calls are not associated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in any way.
