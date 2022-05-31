facebook tracking pixel Savemart helps feed the hungry | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Savemart helps feed the hungry

News News |

Submitted by Nicole McNeely

 

Employee volunteers from Savemart of Grass Valley and Truckee came out to help with food distribution at the Food Bank of Nevada County on May 26. A large group of volunteers helped sign clients in, pack bags and load cars. The Food Bank is starting a new campaign where community agencies and businesses are honored for a day. Savemart donates regularly to the Food Bank and “stepped-up in a big way” during the pandemic, said Executive Director Nicole McNeely. “They brought in a huge semi-truck full of food in March of 2020 and unconditionally gave all of it to the food bank in the beginning of the global crisis,” she added. “They host our turkey drive every year and go the extra mile to make it a success. They even bring out their Savemart race car, which is 13-foot-tall red shopping cart. It’s quite a show.”The company also hosts a peanut butter drive, bag purchase fundraiser, and their “GIVE! SHARE! CARE!” holiday drive for the food bank.
Photo submitted by Nicole McNeely

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more