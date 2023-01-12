Special to The Union
“We are sad to share that Wild Eye Pub is at risk of closing,” Beth Moore wrote in a GoFundMe plea on social media on Jan. 1.
“We’ve exhausted our savings. We’ve taken out (more) loans. We’ve held yard sales, skipped our vacations, and sold our dusty old Airstream to pay the bills … but now, we need some help,” she said.
Moore and her husband, David Kuczora, own the Wild Eye Pub at 535 Mill St. in Grass Valley. It’s an artful supper club dedicated to fine food, live music and community spirit with a warm and family-friendly atmosphere.
“We were never in this for profit,” Moore stated. “We’ve willingly subsidized this project, waiting for it to eventually break even. We’ve seen it as a shared community space for good causes, healthy food, hosting artists, right living, belonging.”
The response to the call for help has been overwhelmingly positive, Moore reported.
“I’m astounded at what’s been happening,” she said.
As of early Tuesday morning, the total raised on GoFundMe was $16,857, or about 10% of their $162,000 goal.
“We understand that our fundraiser target is a big goal,” Moore said. “It’s only a fraction of what we’ve put into it. We’ll be grateful for whatever we can get.”
The official GoFundMe tally is an undercount, because not everyone is comfortable with the 3.5% “tip” the website asks for. Some people are writing personal checks or adding a donation on top of their dinner bills “so that all the money goes to us,” Moore said, blinking back tears of gratitude.
And there are ongoing donations of goods and services for an upcoming silent auction. Contributions range from a hand-painted musician’s washboard to massage sessions to fine art. As word of Wild Eye’s financial plight has spread, money and contributions have been piling up from grateful patrons, performers and Wild Eye staff members.
The real money, however, promises to come from the musicians who regularly perform at the Wild Eye. An all-day “Wild Eye Love Fest” is planned for Feb. 19, and several previously scheduled bands have volunteered to donate their take from their upcoming shows.
A patron saint
Moore has been called the “fairy godmother of local music.”
While other entertainment venues temporarily – or permanently – shut down because of the pandemic, the Wild Eye kept live music alive.
When the restaurant was shut down or only operating at 25% to 50% of capacity, the Wild Eye livestreamed performances on the internet. Some performers reported making more money from the online tips than they did from in-person performances.
Another innovation was to move the restaurant outside, converting the back parking lot into an al fresco, creekside dining and performance venue.
A musician herself, Moore has a policy of giving all the cover-charge money to the bands – and feeding them for free as well. So, it’s no surprise musicians are volunteering to help keep the doors of the Wild Eye open.
Bands play it back
First to step up were Jerry Earwood and John Lucas of the band Yacht Rock Fever – formerly known as Shakey Ground. They are organizing the all-day Wild Eye Love Fest.
Their goal is to book eight, hot, local bands with acoustic musicians filling in between the electric bands.
Earwood reported “definite probables” that include Yacht Rock Fever, Bob Woods Trio, Juliet Gobert, Heifer Belles, Elena Rayo & Friends, Banner Mountain Blues Band, Ear Buds, Strings Attached, Peter Wilson and friends, Chicken Fried Cats, Clarke Meyer, and Travers Clifford and the Dakota Kid Posse.
And that’s not all, Earwood promised.
Against the odds
The fact that the Wild Eye is still a concern is a minor miracle in itself, considering that several older, more established restaurants failed to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant/nightclub was just getting on its feet at 21 months when the pandemic hit, according to a history included in the Wild Eye dinner menu. The menu chronicles the entire 172 years of the building formerly known as the Swiss House restaurant near the intersection Highways 20 and 49.
It’s not just the music that brings repeat customers to the Wild Eye, it’s the classic California cuisine.
“We buy fresh, local and organic meat and produce, prepared from scratch,” Moore said. “We make real, clean, honest food. That maraschino cherry in your Manhattan is all natural.”
“Our ‘seasonal specials’ page lists a few specials we make using local farm produce, just while they’re in season. Some last only a few weeks, and then won’t be back on our menu till they are ripe again next year,” Kuczora said.
In restaurant parlance, Moore works the “front of the house” and Kuczora works the back, running the kitchen and making repairs to the historic building.
“The incredible outpouring of support and love from our community is amazing and gratifying,” he said. “There are always repairs needed on this old building. It’s a relief to feel like we can do some more permanent repairs, beyond emergency patches.”
Singer-songwriter Juliet Gobert has known Moore since they were both single mothers playing with their babies in Pioneer Park.
“As long as I’ve known Beth, she has always worked to give her community and the people there the opportunity to be their best and make the most of the gifts within their reach,” Gobert wrote in a text. “She’s intelligent, down-home, fun-loving, thoughtful, generous and talented. She and Dave and the Wild Eye are a true asset to our community, and we’re damn lucky to have them.”