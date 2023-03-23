The Friends of Bear River are gathering on Saturday, April 15 to celebrate the Living Water that brings us all together at the River of the Roundhouses, K’umim Seu. Please join us to network, learn, make new friends, sing, pray, and give thanks for Bear River, still flowing and growing. SYRCL has a longstanding history fighting to protect the Bear River and is proud to support this celebratory community event.
We will gather at the Bear River Day Use Area in Colfax from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a variety of fun and enlightening activities. Please plan to bring lunch and snacks for yourselves and your family.
10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Opening, Land acknowledgement, and statement from the Nisenan, Introduction by Friends of Bear River and Reading of the Declaration of the Rights of K’umim Seu, Bear River, offering opportunities to sign on to the Declaration.
11 a.m.: Community Drumming, Networking Booths, Visioning exercises, create skits with Wild Edges, make songs, pray, and play at the River Exploration — visions of future projects, coordination, and collaborations.
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.: California Native Plant Society hike along Bear River, informal hikes, picnic, and enjoy the Living Water and all it brings to us.
2 p.m.: End of organized event followed by a hike into the River Fire footprint to learn and understand the natural processes of regeneration at 2 years into recovery, including exploration of future actions that promote Traditional Ecological Knowledge.
We look forward to seeing you there and make sure to stop by our table to learn more about SYRCL’s work to protect the river.