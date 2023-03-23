SYRCL
Courtesy Photo

The Friends of Bear River are gathering on Saturday, April 15 to celebrate the Living Water that brings us all together at the River of the Roundhouses, K’umim Seu. Please join us to network, learn, make new friends, sing, pray, and give thanks for Bear River, still flowing and growing. SYRCL has a longstanding history fighting to protect the Bear River and is proud to support this celebratory community event.

We will gather at the Bear River Day Use Area in Colfax from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a variety of fun and enlightening activities. Please plan to bring lunch and snacks for yourselves and your family.