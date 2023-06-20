The Nevada County Board of Supervisors public hearing for the proposed Idaho Maryland Mine — Rise Grass Valley Project is scheduled for October 2 and 3 in the chambers of the Eric Rood Administration Center Board of Supervisor Chambers, located at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City.
More details will be issued in a formal Notice of Public Hearing for the Special Meeting for the clerk of the board no sooner than the beginning of September.
Interested residents are encouraged to subscribe for updates on the project’s planning process at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise, including subscribing for notifications on how to submit a public comment.
The project is a combined application for a Conditional Use Permit and Reclamation Plan to reinitiate underground mining and gold mineralization processing of the Idaho-Maryland Mine within unincorporated Western Nevada County, according to official sources.
The proposed project would be located on two properties owned by Rise Grass Valley, which are referred to as the Brunswick Industrial Site and the Centennial Site, according to the county website.
As proposed, the project would comprise approximately 175 total surface acres and approximately 2,585 subsurface acres to which the applicant retains the mineral rights.
As proposed the project would include a rezone application to rezone the parcels located at the Brunswick Industrial Site.
On May 9, after approximately 9 hours of public comment over two days, the Nevada County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the denial of the proposed Idaho Maryland Mine — Rise Grass Valley Project and the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.
Printed copies are available at the Nevada County Planning Department, the Madelyn Helling Library, and the Grass Valley Library.
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has not set a date to make a final decision on the project.