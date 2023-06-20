Supes-GVU-012523-1.jpg

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing for the proposed reopening of the Idaho Maryland Mine in October.

 Elias Funez File Photo

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors public hearing for the proposed Idaho Maryland Mine — Rise Grass Valley Project is scheduled for October 2 and 3 in the chambers of the Eric Rood Administration Center Board of Supervisor Chambers, located at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City.

More details will be issued in a formal Notice of Public Hearing for the Special Meeting for the clerk of the board no sooner than the beginning of September.