Save the date for the Red Zone Affair

The NFL Alumni Association will be hosting a fundraising event, the “Red Zone Affair,” to benefit the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County on June 25, 2022. The event is spearheaded by John Paye, former quarterback for the San Francisco Forty Niners football team as well as a Stanford University Hall of Fame member for both football and basketball. The event will be held at a scenic venue on Banner Mountain. Paye, who was backup quarterback for the Forty Niners when they won Super Bowl 23 in 1988 against the Cincinnati Bengals, grew up in the Bay Area but spent many summers in Nevada County visiting his grandparents. As a result he has developed a love for the area along with a desire to help protect it from wildfires.

“We look forward to hosting this event for a great cause and helping build awareness for wildfire preparation,” says Paye.

The Red Zone Affair will include a variety of events and different sponsor prices including a lunch barbecue and games with Forty Niner alums, dinner and dancing under the stars and an auction. Tickets start at $75 for the dinner and there are several levels of sponsorships that include additional benefits. Attendance will be limited to 250 people, so folks are encouraged to plan ahead and consider purchasing tickets and sponsorships soon. More information and links to purchase tickets or sponsorships can be found on the Fire Safe Council website at http://www.areyoufiresafe.com .