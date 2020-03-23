Save Mart announces shopping hours for higher risk populations
Submitted to The Union
Save Mart has set aside 6 to 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday for higher risk populations to shop. The company is asking other guests to allow seniors and vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems,primary access to their store during these times. For more information, visit: http://www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.
