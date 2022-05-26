Saul Rayo, prolific songwriter, laid to rest

Oscar was his given name, but his fans know him as Saul Rayo.

Oscar Saul Rayo has been described as lovable, charismatic, talented, creative, innovative, comical, a showman, artistic, and sometimes controversial. Known as a musician and songwriter, Rayo performed in the foothills over the years, some with his 12-piece band, Cocina del Mundo, and later with his five-piece band, The Rayos. He collaborated over the years with many other Nevada County musicians to produce tribute shows to John Lennon, George Harrison, Van Morrison, Joe Cocker, and Paul Simon.

Rayo, 67, died on May 16 of cancer.

Some of his more well known hits, like “Pena,” “Hometown Boy” and “Love Rain Down,” are popular on Spotify. Rayo had three albums of his own and four with his wife Elena and various band mates. Saul and Elena played in the U.S., France, Singapore, The Netherlands, Ireland and Australia before his cancer became too debilitating.

Donations to the family can be made at http://www.caringbridge.org/visit/saulrayo .