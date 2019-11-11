Saturday’s ‘Groovin’ at The Grange’ fundraiser helps with much-needed repairs

The upcoming Golden Empire Grange fundraiser, “Groovin’ at The Grange” is scheduled for Nov. 16. Doors open at 6:30 and music begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 and further donations are appreciated. Featuring live music with Nevada County’s band “Rewind,” the event will raise funds for much-needed repairs to the Grange hall, which over the years has been a big sponsor of many local nonprofits and charities. The Golden Empire Grange is located at 11363 Grange Ct. in Grass Valley off La Barr Meadows Rd.

For more information, call Bruce Lester at 530-477-9586.