Sardine Lookout available for no-fee rental

SIERRAVILLE — The U.S. Forest Service is offering a no-fee rental of the Sardine Fire Lookout from June 11 through Oct. 30, 2018, according to a release.

The Forest Service provides opportunities to rent historic structures, such as fire lookouts, under a Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act program.

The Sardine Lookout is expected to be operational as a rental under this program in the spring of 2019. Until then, the Forest Service is offering overnight guests the opportunity to reserve the Sardine Lookout at no charge.

This June began the third season of public overnight use at the Sardine Lookout. So far, visitors have enjoyed exceptional sunset views, well maintained facilities, and night skies filled with stars.

Reservations are limited to two consecutive nights and only one reservation per person or group during the 2018 season. Access to the lookout requires a nine mile drive over dirt roads and vehicles equipped with at least seven inches of ground clearance.

To make a reservation, please call the Sierraville Ranger District at 530-994-3401 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reservations are being accepted now.

For additional information please contact Timothy Evans, Supervisory Biological Scientist at 530-994-3401 or tmevans@fs.fed.us.

For more information about the Tahoe National Forest, go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe.

Source: U.S. Forest Service.