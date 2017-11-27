Santa’s Christmas Shoppe is back
KARE Crisis Nursery and Sierra Presbyterian Church will partner again this year to host Santa's Christmas Shoppe, which allows young children to purchase low-cost gifts for family members, friends and pets. The event will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 2 at Sierra Presbyterian Church on Ridge Road in Nevada City. Each child is chaperoned by a personal elf, who assists them with their shopping while their accompanying adult enjoys refreshments in an adjacent room. The event is open to children 3 to 10 years of age. Children should bring a list with up to eight names. The gifts will be wrapped, tagged and ready to be placed under the tree. Santa may make a guest appearance. For more information, or to donate new or gently used gifts or wrapping supplies, call the KARE Crisis Nursery at 530-265-0693, or visit http://www.karecrisisnursery.org.