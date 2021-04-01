 San Juan Ridge library opens new building | TheUnion.com
San Juan Ridge library opens new building

Elias Funez
  

Members of the North San Juan community got a chance Thursday afternoon to see the San Juan Ridge Community Library’s recently constructed annex during a soft opening of the nearly 500-square-foot building adjacent to the existing library. The facility, equipped with fiber optic high speed internet, has already been used by students working remotely as well as community members who can use Wi-Fi from the parking lot. The library is currently open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
Photo: Elias Funez
San Juan Ridge Community Library librarian Roo Cantada, from left, Friends of the Nevada County Library president Alexis Tjoa, and librarian Mary Moore stand outside of the library’s new annex building during Thursday’s soft opening.
Photo: Elias Funez
Details in the San Juan Ridge Community LIbrary’s tapestries highlight the community’s history. The tapestries, which take may people hundreds of hours to complete, are on display in the new building.
Photo: Elias Funez

