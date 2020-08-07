Sammy the Dachshund needs your help

Sammy, a 4-year-old Dachshund rescued from Redding, became paralyzed on Aug. 3, and volunteers at Rescue for Pet Sake in Grass Valley arranged for immediate surgery. The prognosis looks promising, as the supervising veterinarian says Sammy will likely walk again. However funds are urgently needed to cover the cost of the $8,000 to $10,000 operation. Tax deductible donations can be made via PayPal at forpetsake@sbcglobal.net or can be mailed to Rescue for Pet Sake, P.O. Box 1416, Grass Valley CA 95945.

Rescue For Pet Sake is an all-volunteer nonprofit group dedicated to saving homeless and abandoned animals from euthanasia. For more information, visit http://rescueforpetsake.org.