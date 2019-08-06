Sammies’ pet adoption event Saturday in Grass Valley

Sammie’s Friends’ pet adoption event is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Incredible Pets on Sutton Way in Grass Valley. The county shelter is filled to capacity with wonderful dogs, cats and kittens — all available for adoption. The shelter has seen an influx of strays, which has filled every kennel and beyond. Those who have lost an animal are encouraged to contact the shelter at 530-471-5041. Keep pets safe by ensuring that enclosures are secure and they are wearing proper identification tags (using a Sharpie to write pet’s name, owner’s name and a contact number will do). For more information, visit http://www.sammiesfriends.org.