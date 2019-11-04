Sammie’s Nifty Thrift Shop relocates to new space

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

After about seven years, the thrift shop had outgrown its space.

That’s why Sammie’s Nifty Thrift Shop moved to 535 East Main St. in Grass Valley, according to store founder Joanne Castles.

“It’s a larger and more efficient” operation, said Castles.

Business was good, said store manager Stacie Hart, and physical labor became difficult in such a tight space.

“It was a good problem to have,” said Hart.

An “army of people” of about 25 came out this past weekend to help the thrift shop move from it’s previous location a few doors down, said Hart.

The new store officially opened its doors Monday morning.

The thrift shop was able to expand its furniture display, said Hart and Castles, leaving all the items on the floor. The Christmas department, which will close just before the holiday, has its own space.

The new space on East Main also has better parking, and has made drop-offs easier, said Hart.

“We attribute this to the fabulous people who donate and shop (here),” said Castles.

Although business has been good at the thrift shop, Castles said it’s difficult to determine whether the store has increased its sales or donations. She said the majority of donations have come from goods collected at estate sales.

While not currently in the shop, said Castles, two cats will be roaming the thrift store, as was true of the previous space.

“It’s a fun place to be,” she said.

