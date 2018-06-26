Sammie’s Friends secures new contract with Nevada County

Cheryl Wicks, cofounder of Sammie's Friends, triumphantly threw her hands into the air after the Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a new contract for the animal shelter.

The unanimous approval of the $739,000 contract ended an arduous, months-long process in time to beat a Saturday deadline — when the existing contract ends.

Both sides expressed gratitude toward the other at Tuesday's supervisors meeting.

"We want to thank the board for being there for us," said Curt Romander, the other cofounder of Sammie's Friends. "We'll be there for you."

“In many ways, this is the will of the people.”



"In many ways, this is the will of the people."

— Supervisor Ed Scofield

The new contract will provide $739,000 to Sammie's Friends, which operates the county McCourtney Road animal shelter. The contract, which calls for an automatic one-year renewal for fiscal year 2019-20, is almost $350,000 more than the existing contract price.

Wicks initially said she needed a "bare bones" amount of $743,000 to run the shelter.

"I'm ecstatic," Wicks said after the contract's approval. "I am very happy. I'm happy that it's all done, that we're ready to go forward, that it came close to what I wanted. We didn't get quite as much money as we wanted, but I'm OK with that."